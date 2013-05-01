Traders work on the floor by the post that trades TimeWarner and Visa at the New York Stock Exchange, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Visa Inc (V.N), the world's largest credit and debit-card network, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as people spent more with cards.

Net profit fell to $1.27 billion from $1.29 billion a year earlier.

However, on a per-share basis, profit rose to $1.92 per Class A share, from $1.91 per Class A share, reflecting a fall in the outstanding shares following a buyback.

Total operating revenue rose 15 percent to $2.96 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.81 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rival MasterCard Inc (MA.N) reported a higher-than-expected rise in quarterly profit earlier in the day, but the company's revenue missed analysts' estimates as a sluggish global economy weighed on consumer spending.

