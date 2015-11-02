WARSAW PKO BP PKO.WA, Poland's biggest bank by assets, said on Monday that it expected significant income as a result of Visa Inc (V.N) buying Visa Europe Ltd.

Visa Inc, the world's largest credit and debit card company, has said it would buy Visa Europe Ltd in a deal valued at up to 21.2 billion euros ($23.34 billion).

"PKO Bank of Poland being a member of Visa Europe Ltd – as a beneficiary of the transaction - will participate proportionally to the share of the bank in the adjusted revenues of the Visa Europe Ltd," PKO said in a statement.

PKO said it expected significant income from the closing of the transaction. But it also said a precise estimate of the impact of the Visa deal on PKO’s results would only be possible after receiving information about the split of the transaction value among Visa Europe Ltd. members.

