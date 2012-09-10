Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
SEOUL South Korea's Mando (060980.KS) picked Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Nomura (9716.T) as advisers to tap a possible acquisition of Visteon's (VC.N) asset Halla Climate Control (018880.KS), a Mando official said Monday.
The official said it is "too early to say" what Mando's strategy will be concerning Halla.
Last month, Mando secured the right to buy Halla shares worth $182 million held by the National Pension Service, Halla's second-largest shareholder.
(Reporting By Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.