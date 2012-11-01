Auto parts supplier Visteon Corp (VC.N) said it planned significant new cost-cutting as it reported a nearly two-thirds slide in quarterly profit.

The former Ford Motor Co (F.N) subsidiary, which exited bankruptcy protection about two years ago, has been under pressure to break itself up from investors and board members, who argue that it is spread across too many businesses.

"We are taking aggressive right-sizing actions to ensure we have an efficient overhead and operational structure," said Tim Leuliette, who took over as chief executive a month ago.

The company already plans to sell some business, but Leuliette said more is needed.

"Year-to-date, we have reduced targeted costs by 7 percent compared with 2011 levels, but there is more we can and must do," he said in a statement.

Visteon said on Thursday it expects to incur restructuring and other costs of about $100 million, beginning in the fourth quarter. Savings are expected to result in year-over-year improvements in both 2013 and 2014, Visteon said.

Visteon reported earnings attributable to the company of $15 million, or 28 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with $41 million, or 79 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 15 percent to $1.62 billion.

Hyundai (005380.KS) and its Kia (000270.KS) affiliate accounted for about 32 percent of Visteon's product sales in the quarter, followed by Ford.

Visteon shares, which have gained 39 percent in the last three months, closed at $44.10 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company said previously announced plan to sell its climate control business to its South Korean joint venture partner, Halla Climate Control Corp (018880.KS), was on target.

Visteon also plans to exit the auto interiors industry by hiving off its standalone interiors unit as well as its 50 percent stake in a Chinese joint venture, Yanfeng Visteon. Visteon sold its lighting operations earlier this year.

