Caterpillar seeks ex-U.S. attorney general's help over govt probe
Caterpillar Inc has tapped former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
PARIS Vivendi appointed its top shareholder, Vincent Bollore, as chairman of its supervisory board on Tuesday following the media conglomerate's annual shareholder meeting.
"Vivendi's supervisory board, which convened following today's shareholders' meeting, appointed Vincent Bollore as chairman," Vivendi said in a statement.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)
WASHINGTON Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
Boeing Co said on Thursday it had signed a $3.4 billion contract with the U.S. government through which the U.S. Army and an international customer will buy the latest Apache attack helicopter -- the Apache 'E' variant.