PARIS France's highest administrative court rejected on Monday the regulators' approval of Bollore's (BOLL.PA) sale of television channel Direct 8 to Vivendi-owned Canal + (VIV.PA) over procedural and antitrust grounds.

The sale of Direct 8 to the pay-television operator - for around 279 million euros ($381 million) in Vivendi shares - was validated by French competition regulators in September 2012, but challenged by rivals TF1 (TFFP.PA) and M6 (MMTP.PA).

Rivals TF1 and M6 were keen to ensure the enlarged Canal + group, now active in both pay television and free television, does not have an unfair edge when negotiating TV rights with film producers and sports federations.

($1 = 0.7315 euros)

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Natalie Huet; Editing by Leigh Thomas)