Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
PARIS France's Vivendi will raise its dividend even as it acquires EMI's recorded music division, Vivendi's chief executive told a conference call on Friday.
"We are happy to confirm that we intend to increase our dividend," Jean-Bernard Levy said.
"We are very confident that this transaction will be approved by regulators," he added.
(Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Will Waterman)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.