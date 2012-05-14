PARIS Vivendi (VIV.PA) posted lower revenue and operating profit in the first quarter, hit by weak video game sales and bruising competition for its SFR French telecom unit after the launch of a new low-cost mobile player.

Vivendi's main cash cow, SFR, felt the first effects of a price war touched off by the launch of Iliad's (ILD.PA) Free Mobile offers in mid-January.

It lost 620,000 mobile contract and prepaid clients in the quarter, or 3 percent of its total base of 20.84 million. The pace of losses was worse than at larger rival France Telecom FTE.PA, which lost 2.3 percent of its customer base in the same period.

SFR's mobile service revenue fell 7 percent in the quarter to 1.86 billion euros ($2.39 billion), in line with analysts' expectations.

To cope with the tougher environment in France, Vivendi's SFR is working on a cost-cutting plan and broader overhaul of its commercial offerings and strategy. It also recently hired a new head, Michel Combes, the former boss of Europe for Vodafone, who will take over later this summer.

The overall first-quarter results were ahead of analysts' expectations.

Revenue fell 0.9 percent to 7.1 billion euros, while earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) fell 4.9 percent compared with the same period a year earlier to 1.62 billion.

Adjusted net income fell 13.4 percent to 823 million euros, the group said on Monday.

Analysts had expected revenue of 6.92 billion euros and operating profit of 1.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

Vivendi was helped by higher sales at its Universal Music division and its GVT Brazilian telecom unit.

The group also confirmed its goals of posting adjusted net income above 2.5 billion euros this year and paying out 45-55 percent of that in dividends to shareholders.

($1 = 0.7789 euros)

(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)