PARIS France's second-largest telecom operator, SFR, plans to boost its low-cost offers sold without mobile phones to counter the rise of Iliad (ILD.PA), an aggressive new mobile player shaking up the French market.

Vivendi SA's (VIV.PA) SFR lost 620,000 mobile clients, or 3 percent of its total customer base in the first quarter after Iliad's launch of Free Mobile, and saw a 7 percent decline in mobile service revenue.

Frank Cadoret, SFR's marketing director told Reuters in an interview on Monday, that SFR would launch a new low-cost brand dubbed Buzz Mobile on June 5 aimed at people who want cheap international calls.

Next week, SFR will also add mobile Internet to its budget 'Red' offer at 19.90 euros a month, largely aligning itself with the flagship price of Iliad's Free Mobile.

SFR is taking these steps among others to cope with a deep period of change and price wars in Europe's third-largest mobile market. Sales and profits at SFR, France Telecom FTE.PA, and Bouygues Telecom (BOUY.PA) are under pressure from Free Mobile and they are spending heavily to prevent customer defections.

Iliad's Free Mobile launched in mid-January with an ultra 19.99 euros per month offer, which includes unlimited calls, texts and mobile Internet up to 2 gigabytes.

Free Mobile also launched with a different business model than its larger rivals: its customers pay for their own mobiles and can leave whenever they want, forgoing the traditional generous mobile subsidies that operators give on smartphones with one or two-year contracts.

SFR, France Telecom, and Bouygues Telecom launched similar low-cost, no subsidy offers, but now Cadoret thinks SFR must go further.

"Our low-cost Red offers have signed up 200,000 customers so far and today we think this low-cost segment accounts for some 16 percent of customers overall," said Cadoret.

"But it is only going to get bigger from here and could reach up to 30 percent or more. So SFR will have to be very active in the low-cost market. We're going to take steps in terms of distribution and branding."

Some 2 million-2.5 million clients have defected to Free Mobile from its various competitors, according to unofficial tallies, and the company will report official numbers on Tuesday.

SFR is working on a cost-cutting plan and broader overhaul of its commercial offerings and strategy.

Unions at SFR warned on Friday that the company was preparing to cut around 500 jobs, but Cadoret said no final decisions had yet been made on cost cuts or layoffs.

Cadoret said SFR is also open to signing mobile network sharing agreements with its competitors to reduce the cost of deploying fourth-generation mobile gear. France Telecom Chief Executive Stephane Richard said he would be open to such deals last week in an interview with L'Express magazine.

"We are open to anything that allows us to bring costs down," said Cadoret, adding that no specific talks had yet begun.

Another area of focus, said Cadoret, is the fixed broadband business where SFR lost 25,000 clients in the first quarter and has suffered weak performances for several quarters.

Cadoret said SFR had begun offering sales on broadband offers in April and would continue in May, as it prepared a broader overhaul of prices and offers set for September.

"We had long been the market leader on fixed broadband, and I admit we fell asleep a bit," said Cadoret. "But we are working on it."

SFR's core profit will drop by between 12 and 15 percent in 2012 and cash flow from operations will decline 15 percent to about 1.7 billion euros under pressure from Free.

Asked whether the worst of the tumult on the French market was now behind SFR, Cadoret hesitated.

"The first three months are always the toughest after a new launch. But the match is only just beginning and it will last for years."

(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)