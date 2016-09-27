The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS Vivendi (VIV.PA) said it was considering filing an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court after a court on Tuesday upheld a judgment against the French media giant in a long-running shareholder class action lawsuit accusing it of defrauding investors in the early 2000s.

"Vivendi is analyzing its options, both in seeking further review before the court of appeals and in filing a petition for review with the Supreme Court of the United States," the group said in a statement.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York rejected Vivendi's appeal of a 2010 verdict by a federal jury finding it liable for violating federal securities laws, resulting in around $50 million in judgments against the company.

Vivendi said it maintained the 100 million euros ($112 million) it has set aside for any damages it may have to pay.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Michel Rose)