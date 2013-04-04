The logo of French mobile phone operator SFR is seen on the facade of a shop in Paris October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

PARIS Vivendi plans to name its top telecoms executive Jean-Yves Charlier as head of French telecoms division SFR, newspaper Les Echos reported on Thursday.

The appointment is likely to be announced around the time of the group's annual shareholder meeting on April 30, Les Echos said.

Charlier, 49, will replace Stephane Roussel, the former Vivendi human resources chief who took the reins of SFR last summer after the departure of group Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy.

Roussel will become chairman of SFR and will take on a new strategic role within Vivendi, Les Echos added.

Vivendi declined to comment.

Charlier, born in Belgium, is Vivendi's senior executive vice president in charge of telecoms. He was previously responsible for Europe at BT Group and was later CEO of Colt Telecom with responsibility for restructuring the European telecommunications operator.

Since 2007, Charlier has also served as head of Promethean, a company specializing in interactive educational products and media for teachers.

(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)