WARSAW French media and telecoms group Vivendi has reached a final deal with the controlling owner of Poland's broadcaster TVN SA on a long-term partnership that will include combining their Polish pay-TV operations, a source said.

Vivendi and ITI Group, which had earlier hoped to sell its 56-percent stake in TVN, signed a preliminary deal in November, under which the French company was to take an indirect stake in the broadcaster and could raise it at a later date.

ITI picked Vivendi's offer over Time Warner, which already has a stake another TV group in Eastern Europe, Central-European Media Enterprises.

"The groups (Vivendi and ITI) have signed an agreement," the source close to the transaction said. He did not provide the details of the final deal.

Neither TVN nor ITI had any immediate comment on the issue.

TVN, one of Poland's top two private broadcasters thanks to local productions such as the X-Factor, slashed its 2011 financial targets last month because of a slump in its local currency and a weak advertising market, which pushed it to a record loss in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Writing by Dagmara Leszkowicz and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Gary Crosse)