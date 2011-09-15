U.S. health regulators cleared the way for Vivus Inc (VVUS.O) to submit a new application for a narrower indication of its obesity drug by next month, reviving the possibility of a new prescription fat fighter hitting the market soon.

Thursday's news would also give a lease of life to other obesity drug makers -- Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA.O) and Orexigen (OREX.O) -- whose drugs were rejected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Vivus said the FDA permitted it to seek approval for an initial indication that excludes obese women of child-bearing potential.

"We believe this is a reasonable strategy that could accelerate the potential time to market by about a quarter, and increase the probability of initial approval," J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov said in a note.

In October, the FDA denied approval for Qnexa and asked for evidence that higher heart rate associated with the drug does not increase the risk of major heart problems.

Arena's drug was rejected in October on possible cancer links, while Orexigen's was rejected in February as it was thought to have potential heart risks.

"On our conversation with (Vivus) management, it sounds as if the FDA's comfort level with Qnexa's overall profile has increased enough to allow this new regulatory plan to move forward," Kasimov said.

Vivus had initially planned to resubmit the application after completion of the Fortress study, results of which are expected in December.

The Fortress study analyzes the historical incidence of birth defects in offspring of women treated with the drug topiramate -- a component of Qnexa -- during the first trimester of pregnancy.

However, results from another recent study showed that topiramate is not a major hindrance to the development of a fetus, the company said.

Topiramate has been used to treat seizures and migraines and is used in Qnexa in combination with phentermine.

Vivus added that the FDA's advisory committee will meet in the first quarter of 2012 to discuss the drug.

"We believe Vivus will be much better prepared the second time around having gone through the process once before, having witnessed other obesity panels, and being armed with long-term data," analyst Kasimov said.

Shares of Mountain View, California-based Vivus have fallen more than 20 percent since January when the FDA delayed Qnexa's approval.

Vivus' shares were trading up 9 percent at $9.19 on Thursday on Nasdaq. Orexigen shares were up 3 percent, while Arena was trading up 4 percent.

(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui and Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)