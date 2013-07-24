Cloud software maker VMware Inc (VMW.N) raised the high end of its full-year revenue forecast range after reporting a stronger-than-expected second-quarter profit, saying federal government demand and enterprise deals were likely to pick up in the second half.

VMware shares rose 11.5 percent in extended trading.

The company, a division of data storage equipment maker EMC Corp EMC.N, said on Tuesday it now expected revenue of $5.12 billion to $5.26 billion in 2013. It had previously forecast revenue of $5.12 billion to $5.24 billion.

VMware had forecast lower-than-expected revenue in the previous two quarters due to weak IT spending and it said in January it would cut about 7 percent of its workforce.

"Sentiment has been awful on VMware ... it's been a rocky few quarters but it appears the company is hitting an inflection point where growth is starting to return back to the VMware story," said FBR Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives. Ives also said it appeared VMware's execution had improved significantly.

VMware is signing up more first-time enterprise customers and also expects strong renewals of enterprise-level agreements in the second half of the year, Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said on a conference call with analysts.

VMware forecast revenue of $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion for the current quarter ending September 30. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $1.28 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

IBM (IBM.N) reported a 12 percent drop in second-quarter hardware revenue earlier this month, suggesting a tough quarter for software vendors such as VMware and Red Hat Inc (RHT.N). These companies depend on new server sales for part of their software revenue.

However, sales of VMware software bundled with new servers, known as the attach rate, were high in the quarter, Mizuho Securities USA analyst Abhey Lamba said in a pre-earnings note.

While there was a delay in large desktop virtualization deals as customers reviewed IT budgets, VMware was able to sell more add-on management tools to enterprise customers, Lamba said.

VMware reported net income of $244.1 million, or 57 cents per share, for the latest quarter. Earnings were $191.7 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

The results are not comparable to the year-earlier quarter as they exclude all revenue and costs associated with the formation of Pivotal, the combination in March of the company's data analytics and cloud application assets with those of its parent.

Excluding items, VMware earned 79 cents per share.

Revenue was $1.24 billion in the quarter. The company reported revenue of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 77 cents per share on revenue of $1.23 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

VMware's shares were trading at $79.50 after the bell, up from their close of $71.28 on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to the close, they had lost about a quarter of their value in the past six months. EMC's shares were up 4 percent at $26.36.

