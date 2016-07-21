Keysight Technologies to buy Ixia for $1.6 billion
Keysight Technologies Inc , a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion, net of cash.
LONDON Finance minister Philip Hammond said MasterCard's (MA.N) decision to buy London-based payments processing company VocaLink showed foreign investors' continued confidence after Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
"MasterCard's decision to buy VocaLink shows that Britain remains an attractive destination for international investors. Britain is and continues to be an open and globally facing country in which to do business," he said.
MasterCard agreed on Thursday to pay 701 million pounds ($924 million) for a 92.4 percent stake in VocaLink, which was mostly owned by a consortium of British banks.
MILAN Italian eyewear group Luxottica has agreed to buy Brazilian optical chain Oticas Carol in a 110 million euro ($117 million) deal that expands its retail footprint in the South American country.
LONDON Britain's biggest retailer Tesco agreed a surprise 3.7 billion pound ($4.6 billion) takeover of food supplier Booker on Friday, increasing its exposure to the fast growing catering sector.