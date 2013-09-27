Saudi Aramco to list locally and abroad in second half of 2018: CEO
MANAMA Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG Vodacom Group (VODJ.J) is in talks to buy Tata Communications' (TATA.NS) stake in South African telecoms operator Neotel for more than 5 billion rand ($500 million), Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Vodacom is the South African unit of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L). India's Tata owns more than 60 percent of Neotel, a provider of fixed-line service and data.
The talks are set to become exclusive, Bloomberg said.
Neotel was not immediately available for comment and Vodacom declined to comment.
"It is not our policy to comment on market speculation," a Tata Communications spokeswoman in Mumbai said.
Reports of discussions to sell the firm have been swirling for most of this year and Vodacom's bigger rival, MTN (MTNJ.J), confirmed in August that it was no longer in talks for a stake in Neotel.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura in JOHANNESBURG and Devidutta Tripathy in MUMBAI; editing by David Dolan)
LONDON A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
TORONTO Canada's Cameco Corp , the world's second-biggest uranium producer, is exploring the sale of its U.S. production facilities, its chief executive said on Monday, as a six-year slump in the industry drags on.