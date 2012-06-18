Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
LONDON Britain's Cable & Wireless Worldwide said on Monday that 88 percent of investors who voted over Vodafone's $1.6 billion takeover offer had backed the deal to create Britain's second largest telecoms operator.
The approval for Vodafone's scheme of arrangement came as little surprise after CWW's biggest investor Orbis earlier on Monday said it had decided to drop its opposition to the deal.
CWW said the 'yes' votes represented some 99.15 percent of the shares held by the investors who voted.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.