Amazon clinches deal to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com
DUBAI Souq.com will expand its workforce and operations after Amazon clinched a deal to buy 100 percent of the Middle East online retailer, executives from both firms said.
MUMBAI India's Supreme Court has asked Vodafone Group Plc to pay 20 billion rupees ($302 million) to the government in relation to the phone carrier's plans to merge four of its operating businesses ahead of a share listing.
Vodafone India Ltd, the country's second-biggest mobile phone carrier by customers and revenue, is contesting at a telecoms tribunal government charges of about $1.1 billion for merging the businesses.
The Indian Supreme Court on Monday asked Vodafone for the $302 million as an interim payment, according to a lawyer on the case. The government will allow the merger process to proceed as soon as Vodafone deposits the money, the lawyer said.
Vodafone's final fee will depend the outcome of the case at the telecoms tribunal, the lawyer said.
Vodafone declined to comment on the case.
Vodafone has started preparations for a potential initial public offering of the Indian business, it said earlier this month.
($1 = 66.3282 Indian rupees)
General Motors Co on Tuesday rejected a proposal by billionaire investor David Einhorn to split its common stock into two classes to help boost its share price.