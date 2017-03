VIENNA Steelmaker Voestalpine (VOES.VI) agreed to buy the Bathurst Rail Fabrication Centre in Australia, which focuses on welded rails and track components and posted revenues of 34 million euros ($42 million) last year, the Austrian company said on Tuesday.

Voestalpine is expanding its presence in Australia where it already operates 12 sites and generated revenues of around 75 million euros in 2013/14, the company said.

