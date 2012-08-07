VIENNA Record sales of specialist steel products used by fast-growing emerging countries to expand their railways helped Voestalpine (VOES.VI) dodge the worst of the price wars and overcapacity afflicting the steel industry last quarter.

The Austrian company, which makes special steels also used in tools, turbines and cars, said it continued to run at full capacity in all its major business segments, including its steel division, although it would have to review the situation during the year.

Shares in Voestalpine rose 4.8 percent to 22.94 euros by 05.13 a.m. EDT, the leading gainer in the Stoxx Europe basic resources index .SXPP, which was up 1.5 percent.

The company on Tuesday reported a 27 percent drop in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 231 million euros ($287 million) for the quarter to end-June, better than the 222 million-euro average estimate in a Reuters poll.

Sales were flat at 3.05 billion euros, in line with analysts' expectations, Voestalpine said, thanks to record revenues at its Metal Engineering railway division, where it delivered on a number of large orders.

BRIC ORDERS

"As a result of the execution of a number of large orders for premium qualities from the BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) countries, the capacity of the Rail Technology business segment was very well utilized and, at the same time, the price level was quite satisfactory," Voestalpine said in a statement.

The company also reiterated its outlook from May: "Provided that the economic environment does not experience additional turbulence, from today's perspective, it should be possible to match last year's adjusted EBIT of around EUR 900 million in the business year 2012/13."

Analysts polled by Reuters expect full-year EBIT of 887 million on average.

Voestalpine added that a provision it had made for a rail cartel investigation in Germany should be sufficient to cover any further fines resulting from ongoing investigations.

Steelmakers globally are struggling with falling demand in Europe and Japan and slowing growth in China, the world's largest producer and consumer. The only bright spot has been a pick-up in the Americas.

ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS), whose capacity is more than double that of its nearest rival, said last week tough conditions would continue into the second half of the year, particularly in Europe, where it cut its consumption forecast.

The weak sector outlook combined with ArcelorMittal's uncertain debt-reduction plans prompted rating agency Standard & Poor's to cut its long-term debt to junk status.

Voestalpine makes two-thirds of its sales and 80 percent of profits from premium or niche products that allow it to escape much of the volatility in more commoditized steel markets.

It trades at a modest 7.8 times 12-month forward earnings, after a 17 percent drop in its share price last quarter, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which weights estimates by analysts' track records.

ArcelorMital trades at 11.1 times forward earnings and German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp (TKAG.DE) at 26.4 times.

Voestalpine said it planned to increase investments this year after several years of cuts, especially in its special steel and railway divisions. First-quarter investments rose 15 percent to 135 million euros.

The company also said its total employees had risen 2 percent over the past year to 46,000 at the end of June - although the number fell slightly last quarter.

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields and Helen Massy-Beresford)