AMSTERDAM Dutch construction company VolkerWessels said its owner Reggeborgh Holding had raised 575 million euros ($625 million) by selling a 31.25 percent stake to investors in an initial public offering of shares.

The offer price of 23 euros per share values the company at around 1.85 billion euros. The shares are due to begin trading on Amsterdam's Euronext exchange Friday morning.

