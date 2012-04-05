VIENNA Ailing Austrian lender Volksbanken AG OTVVp.VI, in which the state is about to take a large minority stake, lost 1.35 billion euros ($1.8 billion) last year, it said on Thursday.

It blamed "the intensifying sovereign debt crisis and the resulting revaluation of participations as well as the developments in Romania and Hungary" for the loss, which on a group level totaled 959 million euros, according to preliminary data.

The bank had warned in November it would lose at least 10 percent more than the 900 million to 1.05 billion it had forecast only a month before.

A financial source close to the situation had told Reuters last month the unconsolidated loss under Austrian accounting rules would approach 1.4 billion euros.

Impairments on businesses in eastern Europe, losses on Greek debt and bad loans hammered Volksbanken, once Austria's fourth-biggest bank, which failed last year's European stress tests.

The looming loss and slow pace of restructuring prompted Austria in February to launch a rescue that will cost the state more than 1 billion euros in writedowns, fresh capital and guarantees.

Shareholders will see their equity cut by 70 percent as a result of the rescue package.

Regional banks will remain majority owners of Volksbanken under the scheme, which calls for the state to inject 250 million euros and the regional banks at least 230 million euros.

Including the recapitalization measures, the loss for the year was 53.5 million euros, Volksbanken said in a statement. ($1=0.7623 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)