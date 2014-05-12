Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
VIENNA Part-nationalized Austrian lender Volksbanken AG OTVVp.VI swung to a first-quarter loss of 57 million euros ($78.4 million) as it presses ahead with radical restructuring plan ordered by the European Union, it said on Monday.
Volksbanken, which is one of six Austrian banks to come under direct supervision of the European Central Bank late this year, said it expected a clear loss for 2014 as well but was not more specific.
(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by David Evans)
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.