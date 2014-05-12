The logo of Austrian lender Volksbanken AG is pictured at its headquarters in Vienna April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA Part-nationalized Austrian lender Volksbanken AG OTVVp.VI swung to a first-quarter loss of 57 million euros ($78.4 million) as it presses ahead with radical restructuring plan ordered by the European Union, it said on Monday.

Volksbanken, which is one of six Austrian banks to come under direct supervision of the European Central Bank late this year, said it expected a clear loss for 2014 as well but was not more specific.

Reporting by Michael Shields