CarMax profit beats as used-car sales rise
CarMax Inc , the No.1 U.S. used-car dealer, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher vehicle sales.
FRANKFURT Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) said its passenger car brand sales fell 4.8 percent to 496.100 cars in April and 2.2 percent over the first four months of the year to 1.98 million cars as a drop in Russia and South America outweighed gains in Europe.
European sales rose 2.5 percent in January-April while sales in its home market of Germany rose 7.6 percent. Russian sales fell 47 percent and South American sales fell 19.4 percent.
In China, the world's biggest cars market, sales slid 2.4 percent to 899,400 units.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
Corona and Modelo brewer Constellation Brands Inc gave a strong profit forecast for the current fiscal year, buoyed by its success of focusing on premium beers and spirits.
CHICAGO U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is in the process of being bought by Germany's Bayer AG for $66 billion, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its soybean and corn seeds.