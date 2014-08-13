Sears warns of 'going concern' doubts
Sears Holdings Corp, once the largest U.S. retailer, warned on Tuesday about its ability to continue as a going concern after years of losses and declining sales.
MUNICH Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE)'s premium auto unit Audi on Wednesday said it would accept a penalty and change management processes at one of its China units after a regional authority said it had discovered violations of anti-monopoly laws.
"According to investigations of the Hubei Provincial Price Bureau, partial practices in the dealership network of the FAW-Volkswagen Sales Co., Audi Sales Division in Hubei province have violated national Anti-Monopoly laws," Audi said in a statement.
In China, Audi operates under a venture with state-owned automotive enterprise FAW Group Corp (000800.SZ).
As a result of the Hubei probe, FAW-Volkswagen will accept a penalty, Audi further said in a written statement on Wednesday.
Audi said it was cooperating with authorities and said it could not comment further until the relevant government authorities had concluded their investigation.
(Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
Sears Holdings Corp, once the largest U.S. retailer, warned on Tuesday about its ability to continue as a going concern after years of losses and declining sales.
WASHINGTON U.S. securities regulators moved on Wednesday to modernize regulations that require stock and bond trades to settle within three business days, a step the industry has urged the government to take for years.
General Electric Co said it expected to cut costs and boost operating profit in its industrial unit and linked the bonuses of its senior management to meeting these goals, as it bows to pressure from Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management.