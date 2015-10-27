U.S. trade deficit falls from two-year high on weak imports
WASHINGTON The U.S. trade deficit fell from a near two year high in February as slowing domestic demand weighed on imports and stronger global growth boosted exports of American goods.
BERLIN Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) ultra-luxury division Bentley has recalled 27,640 cars globally because of potentially faulty battery cable joint connections, a spokesman at Bentley said.
The number of recalled vehicles, more than double Bentley's record 11,020 deliveries last year, includes 5,906 cars in China, the brand's second-biggest market after the Americas, he said.
"This is a voluntary recall and is in no way connected to any other recalls from other automotive manufacturers," Bentley said on Tuesday in an emailed statement.
(Reporting by Jake Spring and Andreas Cremer; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
Tesla Inc , whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.
NEW YORK JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon devoted one-third of his annual shareholder letter to arguments for changing regulations, particularly those on bank capital and liquidity, as well as home mortgage loan financing.