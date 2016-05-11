Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
FRANKFURT Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Wednesday recommended that shareholders ratify the actions of the management board since an investigation into the emissions scandal had so far failed to turn up potential wrongdoing by senior managers.
Shareholders are commonly asked to vote at German companies' annual general meetings on whether to endorse top management's actions in the previous year. VW is due to hold its annual general meeting on June 22.
Volkswagen said any ratification did not waive the possibility of seeking compensation at a later stage and that the recommendation to endorse managers was based on the presumption that investigators did not uncover any wrongdoing.
U.S. law firm Jones Day is still in the process of finalizing an investigation into what role managers may have played when the carmaker cheated United States vehicle emissions tests.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Edward Taylor; Editing by Tina Bellon)
PARIS France's Safran is exploring plans to lower its $9 billion bid for Zodiac Aerospace and may simplify its structure amid continued turmoil at the seats maker and pressure from its own shareholders, a financial source said.