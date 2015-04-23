Volkswagen's CEO Martin Winterkorn (C) and Ferdinand Piech, chairman of the supervisory board (R) attend a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in this September 10, 2013 file picture. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

BERLIN Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) Chairman Ferdinand Piech is not seeking to push out Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn, Bild-Zeitung reported on Thursday, citing Piech.

"We talked things through last week and agreed on a cooperation," the newspaper quoted Piech as saying. "I am not pushing the dismissal of Martin Winterkorn."

Earlier on Thursday, Germany's NDR broadcasting network reported that Piech wants to oust the CEO ahead of VW's May 5 shareholder meeting, without citing its sources.

A spokesman at Piech's office in Salzburg declined to comment on the Bild report.

VW said there's nothing to add to the April 17 statement of the supervisory board's steering committee which gave full support to Winterkorn.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Thomas Atkins)