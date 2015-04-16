Ferdinand Piech (R), chairman of the supervisory board of German carmaker Volkswagen walks beside President and CEO of Porsche Automobil Holding SE Martin Winterkorn as they attend the annual shareholders meeting of Porsche in Leipzig, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn stands at the Volkswagen booth at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanover April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Volkswagen's CEO Martin Winterkorn (C) and Ferdinand Piech, chairman of the supervisory board (R) attend a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in this September 10, 2013 file picture. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

BERLIN Volkswagen said late on Thursday no statement on the leadership crisis meeting will be published today.

The meeting of the supervisory board's steering committee was called after Chairman Ferdinand Piech sparked a power struggle by telling a magazine he had distanced himself from CEO Martin Winterkorn, who has run VW since 2007.

The six-member panel including Piech and works council chief Bernd Osterloh, which was also attended by CEO Winterkorn, ended after less than three hours at an unknown venue in Salzburg, Austria, a source familiar with the matter said.

