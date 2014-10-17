Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
SHANGHAI Volkswagen AG told China's quality watchdog that it planned to recall more than 580,000 cars in the country, after the agency launched an investigation in August.
Volkswagen AG's joint venture in China, FAW-Volkswagen Automobile Co Ltd, will recall 563,605 New Sagitar models produced between May 2011 and May 2014 due to a problem with the rear axle arm of the cars, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a statement on its website.
Volkswagen is also recalling 17,485 imported Beetles due to the same axle problem.
FAW-Volkswagen, majority owned by state-owned China FAW Group Corp [SASACJ.UL], declined to comment. Officials at Volkswagen China could not be immediately reached for comment.
Last year, Volkswagen recalled 384,181 vehicles in China to fix a gearbox problem after the German carmaker was named in an annual investigative special on corporate malpractice produced by state-run China Central Television.
The German carmaker delivered over 2.7 million vehicles to Chinese customers during the first nine months of this year, up 15.2 percent from a year earlier and outpacing industry growth of 7 percent.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Ryan Woo)
HONG KONG/LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's biggest bank, tapped an outsider for its top job on Monday, appointing insurance veteran and AIA Group boss Mark Tucker as chairman to replace Douglas Flint, who plans to step down in 2017.
BEIJING Ford Motor Co's luxury unit Lincoln plans to produce luxury SUVs in China by late 2019, as it steps up its move into the world's largest auto market and aims to catch up with German and U.S. rivals who already manufacture in the Asian nation.