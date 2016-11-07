Audi hood masks are seen in Jelah, Bosnia and Herzegovina, in this September 29, 2015 file picture illustration. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Files

BERLIN U.S. authorities have not shared any information with Germany regarding software that a newspaper report said was found in some Audi vehicles that lowered their carbon dioxide emissions during tests, a Transport Ministry spokesman said on Monday.

"For the moment, we have no information on this issue ... The KBA (motor vehicle authority) is making sure that it will receive information on the issue and as a next step it will make an assessment," spokesman Sebastian Hille said during a regular government news conference.

Newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported on Sunday that the California Air Resources Board (CARB) discovered the software in an automatic transmission Audi last summer. It cited no sources.

