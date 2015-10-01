Despite 'challenging' environment, GM CFO expects strong 2017
DETROIT General Motors Co's chief financial officer said on Thursday the automaker expects another "very strong year" in 2017 and reiterated the company's earnings forecast for the year.
BERLIN/HAMBURG Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) is set to name Frank Witter as its new chief financial officer, replacing Hans Dieter Poetsch, who is due to join the supervisory board next month, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Witter, 56, has been chief executive of Volkswagen Financial Services for seven years.
He will take over the CFO job just as Volkswagen faces the biggest business crisis in its 78-year history, after it admitted to having rigged emissions tests, sparking a plunge in its shares by more than a third in value and forcing out long-time chief executive Martin Winterkorn.
LONDON Unilever promised a multi-billion euro program of shareholder rewards on Thursday after a corporate rethink sparked by a takeover approach from Kraft Heinz , aiming to prove it can generate lucrative returns as an independent company.
Seven & i Holdings Co on Thursday said it would buy convenience stores and petrol stations from Texas-based Sunoco LP for about $3.3 billion, as the Japanese retailer closes in on its goal to reach 10,000 North American outlets.