BERLIN Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will pick the development chief of its Czech division Skoda to replace suspended executive Heinz-Jakob Neusser as head of technical development at the core namesake brand, Auto Motor und Sport reported on Thursday, citing officials at VW.

Neusser was suspended last month together with R&D chiefs of luxury brand Audi and sports-car maker Porsche as VW is pushing investigations of the diesel emissions scandal.

VW was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)