Volkswagen has admitted to cheating diesel emissions tests in the United States, sparking the biggest business crisis in its 78-year history.

Following are some of the costs the company could have to pay, excluding any potential drop in car sales or prices:

CAR RECALLS

VW said on Sept. 29 it would recall up to 11 million vehicles worldwide that were fitted with illegal software. Some analysts have said this could cost more than $6.5 billion.

REGULATORS

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Sept. 18 VW faced penalties of up to $18 billion, and Australia's competition regulator said on Oct. 1 VW could face millions of dollars in fines if it was found to have misled local consumers.

The German transport ministry has said the company manipulated tests in Europe too and regulators across Europe and in parts of Asia and central America are investigating, though none have so far estimated likely penalties.

NATIONAL AND LOCAL AUTHORITIES

Analysts have said the company could face lawsuits under the U.S. Clean Air Act, and penalties if it is found guilty of any criminal wrongdoing. California is preparing a major enforcement action against VW, the state's top air official said on Sept. 24.

Harris County, Texas, on Sept. 30 sued VW, accusing it of violating state environmental laws. It is seeking up to $25,000 per violation per day.

German prosecutors said on Sept. 23 they were conducting a preliminary investigation into VW following a number of criminal complaints from citizens.

Prosecutors in several other countries have followed suit.

DEALER/CONSUMER/INVESTOR LAWSUITS

Independent car dealerships sued VW in California on Sept. 24 over losses they said they would incur following the company's admission. Attorneys at Keller Rohrback LLP said on Oct. 1 they had filed seven nationwide class action lawsuits on behalf of plaintiffs in 43 states and Washington DC against VW.

Italian consumer group Codacons said on Sept. 30 it had presented a class action lawsuit against VW, accusing it of deceiving car owners and potentially harming the environment.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP filed a class action suit against VW on Sept. 25 on behalf of an institutional investor.

Some European shareholders said they were also considering claiming damages.

SUBSIDY CLAWBACKS

Spain said on Sept. 29 that VW had agreed to return state car purchase subsidies on vehicles fitted with rigged engines. The country had offered subsidies of 1,000 euros ($1,120) for energy efficient car purchases.

(Compiled by Mark Potter; Editing by Keith Weir and David Holmes)