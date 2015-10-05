BERLIN Germany has no plans at present to follow France and consider changing the tax on diesel cars, a spokeswoman for the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

"There are presently no plans to change energy tax on diesel cars," the spokeswoman told a regular government news conference.

French Environment Minister Segolene Royal said on Sunday that France is considering raising taxes on diesel over the next five years to end an advantage over gasoline and encourage drivers to choose cleaner cars.

The Finance Ministry spokeswoman said Germany had a different way of taxing cars than France, adding that Germany already has a higher vehicle tax on diesel cars which balances out the lower rate of energy tax.

