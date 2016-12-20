Exclusive: Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday the cost of a settlement with Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) covering 80,000 polluting 3.0-liter vehicles is about $1 billion, but does not include expected additional compensation for owners.
Cynthia Giles, EPA assistant administrator, estimated that the costs of buybacks, fixes and diesel offsets were about $1 billion, including $225 million going into a trust fund to offset excess diesel emissions. Volkswagen also agreed to pay California $25 million and has reached "substantial agreement" toward compensating owners of the polluting vehicles, a federal judge said on Tuesday.
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
LONDON BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when an Italian accounting scandal compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.