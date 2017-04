Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt gives a statment to the media in Berlin, Germany, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Friday that carmakers would recall around 630,000 vehicles to change diesel emissions management software.

He said the affected car brands included Audi, Mercedes, Opel, Porsche and Volkswagen. He added that some foreign manufacturers like Renault had made similar recall offers.

