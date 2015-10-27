Volkswagen logos adorning a sign outside a dealership for the German automaker located in the Sydney suburb of Artarmon, Australia, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray/Files

BERLIN German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt has invited U.S. experts to Germany to observe checks being conducted on vehicles with diesel engines, as a result of Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) emissions-rigging scandal.

On a visit to Washington, Dobrindt said he had updated his U.S. counterpart, Anthony Foxx, on measures Germany has taken to clear up the scandal and would keep the U.S. government regularly informed on developments.

Germany has ordered comprehensive tests on diesel models.

Dobrindt also said VW had offered reassurances it would resolve the scandal, clear up how it happened in a transparent way and win back lost confidence in the company.

VW has said the banned software could be installed in up to 11 million vehicles worldwide.

