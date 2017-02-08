File Photo: Berthold Huber delivers his speech at the start of the Volkswagen annual shareholder meeting in Hanover, Germany, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

FRANKFURT Berthold Huber, who served on Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) supervisory board executive committee until November 2015, said he was not informed by then-Chairman Ferdinand Piech about VW's diesel emissions cheating in the United States.

"I can swear in any court in the world that Piech did not talk to me about the matter, neither in person nor in a group of people. I reserve the right to take legal action against Ferdinand Piech," Huber, a former head of the powerful IG Metall trade union, said on Wednesday.

Bild am Sonntag said Piech had raised the issue with then-Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and members of the supervisory board executive committee in March 2015, six months before the scandal became public, after getting a tip-off from an Israeli security firm.

Volkswagen rejected the claims.

