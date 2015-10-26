Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
BERLIN Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) has hired a former chief executive of General Motors' (GM.N) European division Opel to run group strategy, the German carmaker said on Monday.
Thomas Sedran, interim CEO at Opel in 2012-2013 and head of GM's Chevrolet and Cadillac brands in Europe until June this year, will take up his role at VW on Nov. 1, the Wolfsburg-based group said.
VW is grappling with a raft of suspensions amid the diesel emissions scandal, including the top engineers at premium brands Audi and Porsche.
Sedran is the second prominent recruitment at VW in the past two weeks after the embattled carmaker named Daimler (DAIGn.DE) manager Christine Hohmann-Dennhardt as compliance manager.
SAN FRANCISCO Twitter Inc is launching a faster version of its mobile service on Wednesday aimed at people with sporadic connections or little data on their smartphone plans, hoping to pick up users in harder-to-reach emerging markets.
LONDON The jury is still out on whether OPEC can rein in a global oil glut but top commodity traders are betting it can by selling stakes in storage tank businesses that profited from oversupply.