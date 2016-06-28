Dan Loeb: Trump will make hedge funds great again
NEW YORK U.S. hedge fund manager Dan Loeb is betting President Donald Trump will be good for investments thanks to his planned mix of tax cuts, reduced regulation and infrastructure spending.
WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG has agreed to a settlement worth more than $15.3 billion, according to a court document filed Tuesday and a source briefed on the matter.
The Justice Department filed a proposed consent decree that confirms VW will set aside $10.033 billion to cover buybacks and fixes, $2 billion to invested in green energy funds and $2.7 billion to offset diesel emissions.
A source briefed on the matter said VW would announce a separate settlement with at least 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico that will cost at least $600 million.
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering increasing energy imports from the United States, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters, as he prepares to meet President Donald Trump, who has complained about Japan's trade surplus.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may build a U.S. plant for its home appliances business, a person familiar with the matter said, the latest global firm to consider a response to criticism about imports from new U.S. President Donald Trump.