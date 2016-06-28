WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG has agreed to a settlement worth more than $15.3 billion, according to a court document filed Tuesday and a source briefed on the matter.

The Justice Department filed a proposed consent decree that confirms VW will set aside $10.033 billion to cover buybacks and fixes, $2 billion to invested in green energy funds and $2.7 billion to offset diesel emissions.

A source briefed on the matter said VW would announce a separate settlement with at least 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico that will cost at least $600 million.

