Dutch prosecutor to examine use of emissions software by Jeep, Suzuki: official

The logo of Suzuki is seen during the 87th International Motor Show at Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland March 8, 2017.

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch prosecutors said on Monday they will look into possible misuse of emissions software by Suzuki (7269.T) and Fiat Chrysler's (FCHA.MI) Jeep.

The announcement followed a report by the Dutch road authority earlier on Monday, which found that the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Suzuki Vitara had unacceptably high levels of toxic emissions.

The RDW said in a statement its tests of more than a dozen car makers since the Volkswagen emissions scandal singled out Jeep and Suzuki, adding that other manufacturers were not found to have violated regulations.