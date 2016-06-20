BERLIN The new probe by German prosecutors against former Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and another senior executive does not provide fresh facts that indicate a possible severe neglect of duty by the accused managers, VW said.

The prosecutor's office in Braunschweig near Volkswagen's (VW) Wolfsburg headquarters said earlier on Monday that the probe centered on "sufficient real signs" that VW could have had a reason to disclose the financial consequences of its emissions scandal prior to VW's admission on Sept. 22, 2015.

VW said on Monday its own legal examinations of the scandal have to date not brought to light a clear and severe breach of duty by current or former members of the executive board.

