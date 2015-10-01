SEOUL South Korea said on Thursday Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) South Korean unit informed the government it could recall around 120,000 vehicles in South Korea.

The government will decide by November what measures it will order the unit to do, including a recall and/or a suspension of sales, if it deems there were illegal acts, the country's environmental ministry said.

After testing the emissions of seven Volkswagen and Audi diesel models by mid-November, the ministry will expand testing to other makers' diesel models starting December.

Volkswagen said earlier this week it would tell customers in the coming days they would need to refit up to 11 million vehicles affected by the scandal and present details to watchdog in October.

