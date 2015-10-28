MADRID Spain's high court has opened initial proceedings against German car maker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) after the scandal surrounding its rigging of diesel emissions tests, according to a court ruling released on Wednesday.

The company must present a representative before the Spanish judge by Nov. 10, 0930 GMT, to face the accusations, the document showed.

The case has been opened after the public prosecutor argued that Volkswagen might have committed fraud, by taking subsidies illicitly, and may have committed a crime related to the environment due to pollution by its cars.

(Reporting by Raquel Castillo; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)