Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
FRANKFURT Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) head of corporate communications has quit, the carmaker said on Monday, joining a wave of departures as a scandal over its manipulation of emissions tests escalates.
Andreas Lampersbach, 53, will leave on Nov. 15 and will be succeeded in an acting capacity by Eric Felber, 47.
Volkswagen's design chief, Walter Maria de Silva, resigned last week, following ex-Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn and VW's designated head of its trouble U.S. business, Winfried Vahland, out of the company.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
LONDON Unilever promised shareholders a multi-billion euro rewards package on Thursday after February's $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz jolted it into a corporate makeover aimed at proving it can go it alone.
Sunoco LP said on Thursday it would sell 1,110 convenience stores to Japan's Seven & i Holdings Co for $3.3 billion as the Texas-based company shifts its focus to its fuel supply business.