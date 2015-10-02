ZURICH The Swiss Federal Roads Office on Friday issued a preliminary ban on registering new Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) diesel vehicles that may be outfitted with software designed to cheat emissions tests, it said in a statement.

The agency also banned registering newly imported used vehicles affected by the manipulation scandal. Friday's announcement does not apply to used VW vehicles already on the roads in Switzerland.

Up to 129,000 Volkswagen group vehicles registered in Switzerland are affected by the rigged emissions testing scandal, VW's Swiss distributor AMAG has said. AMAG has already halted sales of new VWs impacted by the manipulation.

