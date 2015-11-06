German prosecutors expect rulings in VW scandal this year: report
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
HAMBURG, Germany Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) works council called on the carmaker's management on Friday to start talks immediately about its plans to cut spending and step up a savings program.
"So far we have only seen individual measures, but management has so far not presented an overall concept," works council chief Bernd Osterloh said in a letter to VW employees.
Volkswagen said last month it would cut investment plans at its biggest division by 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) a year and step up development of electric vehicles as it battles to cope with the fallout from its cheating of diesel emissions tests.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
FRANKFURT German prosecutors expect the first rulings this year in legal cases resulting from the Volkswagen emissions scandal, Automobilwoche magazine reported on Saturday.
WASHINGTON Comcast Corp, Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc said Friday they would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.