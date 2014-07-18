Wolfgang Porsche, chairman of the supervisory board of Porsche SE attends the annual shareholders meeting of Porsche in Leipzig, April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

WEISSACH Germany The supervisory board chairman of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (PSHG_p.DE), which owns 50.7 percent of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), said he was unaware of any talks between the German carmaker and Italy's Fiat Chrysler FIA.MI.

"I don't know anything about talks with Fiat", Wolfgang Porsche said on Friday.

Germany's Manager Magazin had reported on Thursday that VW Chairman Ferdinand Piech had held talks with the owners of Fiat about buying all or part of the group.

Fiat Chrysler later denied any talks had taken place, and VW said no takeovers were on the agenda.

