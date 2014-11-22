Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
FRANKFURT German auto maker Volkswagen, which is cutting costs and overhauling its development and production, is on track to reach its goal of a pre-tax profit of 8 percent of sales by 2018, German weekly Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday.
The publication cited company sources as saying after the group's supervisory meeting on Friday that the margin target remained within reach.
Volkswagen Group, whose brands include Audi, Skoda and Porsche, is seeking cost savings of around 10 billion euros ($12.4 billion) to close a profitability gap with some of its peers, a source told Reuters on Friday.
The company is in the process of switching to a modular toolkit technology called MQB, which it launched in 2012. It is designed to help VW manufacture a huge variety of car sizes and shapes on a single production line, increasing flexibility while slashing assembly costs.
Wirtschaftswoche also cited its sources as saying the modular production platform would be introduced at its Swedish trucks business Scania from 2016 and at its MAN SE trucks subsidiary from 2019.
A source familiar with the matter confirmed that Scania was the first of the two truck businesses to benefit from MQB.
When asked to comment, a VW spokesman said: "We are making good progress in the development of a modular system for commercial vehicles."
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.